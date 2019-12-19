Mayor of Lubbock to visit Gateway City

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope is expected to visit Laredo on Thursday morning.

According to the City of Laredo, Mayor Pope will tour the World Trade Bridge and talk about the Ports to Plains Corridor Project.

That is all set to take place on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the World Trade Bridge Administration Building Conference Room.

Mayor Pope has been an active member of the Lubbock community for over 25 years and has spent much of his time serving in leadership positions throughout the community.

