Mayor proclaims Career and Technical Month

Students part of the Career and Technology programs around town receive a special recognition.

From Laredo to United ISD, Mayor Pete Saenz held a proclamation honoring students part of those programs.

Coordinators from the schools say students get the opportunity to learn basic skills early on. The courses aims them to get jobs in the future.

Students say these classes help them get certified before even heading into the real world.

"I think it's very important to be in these career pathway clubs because you get an experience of what you want to make a career out off," said Jacob Jaime from Nixon High School. "For me, I want to do film production and director and the audio/film production let's me be a director for a short film. It helps me how to direct, manage people and get my stuff ready."

Some of the courses students take range from cosmetology, auto body, to FFA.