Mayor signs order lifting city curfew

After a couple of months of being under the city’s shelter in place order, Laredo’s city-wide curfew has been lifted.

On Monday, City Council voted to lift the curfew, but on Wednesday night, Mayor Pete Saenz signed the order allowing it to officially take effect.

Although the order has been lifted, the council voted to allow adults 18 years or older free reign but with recommendations on social distancing.

Now the curfew for children 17 years and younger remains from 10 p.m. at night to 6 a.m.

