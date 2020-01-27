Mayor to address new developments during State of the City

This week the City of Laredo mayor will address community concerns and topics through a State of the City speech.

The 2020 State of the City is expected to offer information to the community as Mayor Pete Saenz will address topics from the border wall to the historic passing of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

Every year by charter, the City of Laredo must address the community within the month of January.

We caught up with Mayor Saenz who says the address will provide new information, especially when it comes to Laredo’s growth over the past year.

But what makes this address different is the passing of the USMCA and everything that has gone on at the border.

"Of course we've worked in infrastructure, social mobility, you name it, our relationship with Mexico, USMCA, so there is just so much to report to the citizenry and of course the residents of Laredo, Texas."

Now the mayor did not want to speak too in depth about the State of the City, because he wants the community to attend the speech which will take place Thursday, January 30th at the Sames Auto Arena at 6 p.m.

If you aren't able to attend the State of the City, it will also be live streamed on the City of Laredo’s website.