Mayor visits Mexico City to discuss direct flight to Laredo

The idea of offering a direct flight from Laredo to Mexico was revisited at a meeting in Mexico City.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz, Interim Co-city Manager Robert Eads, and a representative from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, departed to Mexico City. The mission is to attract the airline into offering the direct flight to Mexico.

Mayor Saenz says the flight would be an added bonus to the airport, since many people do business from Mexico in Laredo.

"And I know Nuevo Laredo does have a direct flight, but because of the insecurity issues that Nuevo Laredo is currently facing, I think people would prefer flying directly from Laredo to Mexico City, and vice versa."

The mayor also mentioned the trip will help them promote the joint inspections for international air cargo at the airport.

Back in August, the City presented a formal request for expanding operations of the bi-national federal inspection station, which is a joint customs project that allows carriers to consolidate mixed cargo from various U.S. airports to fill scheduled flights destined to Mexican airports.