McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library hosting Dr. Seuss celebration

In celebration of Read Across America Week, a local library is inviting bookworms of all ages to a wubbulous event!

The McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library is hosting a Dr. Seuss celebration in honor of Read Across America Week which takes place from March 2nd to the 6th.

Kids will be able to take part in several activities, storytime and even get free hot dogs and popcorn.

During this annual event, schools and libraries join the National Education Association in promoting literacy to children.

The event will take place on Monday, March 2nd from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public.