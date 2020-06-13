Measures being taken at Retama Manor Nursing Center

Now to a story we've been following for you involving a nursing home employee who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

When news first broke, a family with a loved one at the Retama Manor Nursing Center West contacted KGNS telling us about an apparent lack of information from the staff.

"My sister called me to let me know about the situation and I started to get worried because I haven't seen my dad for two months."

It was a time of concern for one family whose father is a resident at the nursing center.

The family who wants to remain anonymous says they received a voicemail on Wednesday from Retama stating that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the family told us they still hadn't been given answers.

"I didn't ask for names, I didn't ask for nothing like that, I just wanted to know which department but couldn't give me an answer."

It wasn’t until June 12th that the family says they were informed by the nursing home that their father tested negative and was allegedly not exposed and would not be getting retested.

Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino spoke with KGNS about how this matter is being handled.

Trevino, who is also the medical director at the Retama West, says the health care worker in question first tested negative during routine testing for staff on May 20th.

On June 1st, the worker had been sent home for a low-grade fever and was quarantined and returned to work on June 8th and tested the same day.

Results from that test returned positive on June 9th.

The health care worker was tested again that same day and results returned negative the next day, June 10.

"It is still under investigation whether this is a positive case or not, there are many factors where it can make it vary. At this point it is under investigation."

Trevino says since we are far into the pandemic and this being the first positive case at a nursing home case, he believes it allowed them to prepare measures if and when a nursing home were to be exposed.

These are the mitigation measures Trevino say are being enforced:

- the first one is they have determined which residents received direct care from the health care provider who tested positive.

- immediately testing an exposed resident and providing them with PPE.

- asymptomatic residents and health care providers who were not exposed to the positive employee should also be tested.

- and lastly, continuing testing for all previously negative residents until the testing identifies no new cases of COVID-19 among residents or HCP over at least 14 days since most recent positive result.

Trevino says the worker in question is at home at this time and says further testing is underway at the nursing home.

At this time no other workers or patients have tested positive.

Doctor Trevino says the Laredo Health Department has taken over the investigation.