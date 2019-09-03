Mechanic arrested for allegedly conning customer

An auto mechanic accused of conning a woman out of hundreds of dollars is arrested.

Laredo Police arrested 43-year-old Mario Alfonso Gomez Telles and charged him with theft of property.

The incident was reported on September of last year when a woman stated that her vehicle had broken down and she took it to a shop for repairs.

Before the Gomez Telles got started on the car, he told the woman that he would need half the money to fix it.

The victim paid Gomez Telles $350 dollars but the vehicle was never fixed or returned to the customer.

The report was filed and the case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to charge Gomez Telles in the case.