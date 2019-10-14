Mechanical issues causes passengers to deplane on runway

Passengers aboard a Southwest flight from Austin, Texas were forced to deplane on the runway after a mechanical issue Monday at Midway Airport in Chicago.

According to Southwest, flight 4448 from Austin, Texas blew a tire.

The hydraulic issue forced the plane to stop short on the runway and passengers deplaned from the tarmac.

Luckily no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and passengers were bussed to the terminal.

The plane was carrying 137 passengers and five crew members.