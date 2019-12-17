Medical examiner report of missing woman leaves loose ends

The body of Myriam Camarillo was found in the summer, after having been missing for nearly a week.

It's been almost half a year, and questions were still lingering not only for her family, but for the public as to how she died.

In a KGNS News exclusive, we have obtained the medical examiner's report.

The nine page report details not only what Doctor Corrine Stern found, but also what a toxicology report determined.

What was in the body of the 27-year-old woman, whose life ended at such a young age?

"Until the autopsy report comes, because that's going to be my daughter's voice," said Sandy Pineda, mother of Myriam.

A heartfelt interview aired on October 31st of Pineda, who's still in need of answers.

Now, more than 5 months after Myriam’s body was found in a tote bucket inside the home of 26-year-old Joseph Steven Carrizalez, KGNS has obtained the autopsy report released by the Webb County Medical Examiner.

And although her death was ruled as undetermined, two things are certain:

One, according to the report, the diagnosis says there were two lacerations: one in Myriam’s left arm, and the other in her abdomen. However, according to the document these were done after she had already died.

Also stated in the diagnosis, Myriam’s body was in an advanced stage of decomposition when her body was found on July the 13th.

According to the report, there were traces of alcohol and cocaine found in her system. Based on the external examination, there was however no evidence of injury to Myriam’s neck.

Dr. Corrine Stern goes on to provide her professional opinion:

"The manner of death is undetermined."

The closure needed by Myriam’s mom is still not clear, as of today.

Joseph Steven Carrizalez has been out on bond since October, he was charged with tampering and fabricating of evidence.

Last week the District Attorney's Office offered Carrizalez a 20 year plea bargain, but at this time we don't know if he has accepted it or not.

Joseph Steven Carrizalez will appear in court on January 6th 2020.