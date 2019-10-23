Medicare open enrollment officially underway

Open enrollment for Medicare is officially underway.

In Texas, about four million people are enrolled in Medicare which insures those 65 and older with health care.

Despite various attacks to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare,” by the Trump administration, open enrollment will begin on Friday, November 1st and will end December 15th.

More than one million Texans are enrolled in the Affordable Care Act.

Out of that number, 28 percent are Hispanic.

Webb County has over 10 thousand people who benefit from the Affordable Care Act.

In order to enroll for Medicare, you can visit Medicare.gov, and to enroll for the Affordable Care Act you can visit HealthCare.gov.