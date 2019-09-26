City hosts Meet the Artists Event

The artists behind Laredo’s murals put their brushes aside for a day for a meet and greet with the public at a special event.

The City of Laredo hosted a Meet the Artists even for Mauro Martinez and Gilberto Rocha, the artists behind the first city-commissioned murals.

The City says they have increased the number of public murals across several areas of the city through the Mural Arts Grants Program.

They say the murals have contributed to the beautification of Laredo and have instilled more community pride.