Meet the Artists behind Laredo's murals

The City of Laredo will host a press conference complete with a meet and greet with artists Mauro Martinez and Gilberto Rocha, the men behind the first city-commissioned murals in Laredo.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 20th at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library multipurpose room.

The artists will speak to the attendees to explain the concept and process for their murals and will be available to meet with members of the media and public.

The mural done by Mauro Martinez is by the west end parking lot at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo and is designed to be interactive to encourage the public to take photos with it.

The mural done by Gilberto Rocha is an intricate and long piece on the west side of N. Bartlett Avenue between E. San Jose Street and E. Travis Street.

The City of Laredo has increased the number of public murals across several areas of the city through the Mural Arts Grants Program.

Through the City of Laredo Fine Arts & Culture Commission, the murals have contributed to the beautification of Laredo and have instilled more community pride.