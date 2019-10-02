Laredo Public Library hosting Meet the Author

The Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library invites the public to a Meet the Author and Book Signing with local author, researcher, and podcaster Chris James.

The event will be held from 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in the Multi-Purpose Room at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library, located at 1120 E. Calton Road.

James will give a presentation on his latest book about the history and strange activity out at Fort McIntosh in Laredo, Texas.

Chris James is an eclectic writer whose works range from books on the paranormal in Laredo to humorous works of fiction often set in South Texas. In addition, Mr. James is host of the “Strange Things” podcast.

Refreshments will be served. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

For additional information contact Renée J. LaPerrière, Librarian, at (956) 795-2400 extension 2511, or through email at rlaperrier@ci.laredo.tx.us.