Meeting to discuss bill and Bulkhead Project put on hold

A meeting between Austin and Laredo officials to discuss a bill that would provide funding for border security is put on hold.

Mayor Pete Saenz

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says they were scheduled to meet with Austin officials on Wednesday to discuss House Bill 4306.

If approved, the city’s plan is to use the funding for a bulkhead wall.

However, the meeting was canceled leaving officials wondering where they stand with their proposal.

Mayor Saenz says there's still time for lawmakers to support the bill.

If the bill passes, along with the bulkhead project, the city would use the funding to extend Mines Road to Eagle Pass and purchase more surveillance technology.