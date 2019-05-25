Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $418 million

Mega Millions’ Friday night drawing produced more than 900,000 winners at all but one prize level: The jackpot.

Now, Tuesday’s grand prize has grown to an estimated $418 million. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

It’s only the 10th time in Mega Millions history a jackpot has surpassed the $400 million mark. Even so, four of those times have come within the last calendar year.

We started 2019 with a $437 million winner. Last October, someone won the record 1.537 billion prize. And in July 2018, a $543 million jackpot was claimed.

A jackpot winner will match all five numbers on the white balls, numbered 1 – 70, and the number on the gold Mega Ball, numbered 1 – 25.

Statistically, you only have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of doing this.

If Tuesday is your lucky day, it’s time to make an important decision: Cash or annuity.

If you take the cash, you will receive a one-time lump sum payment equal to the value of the prize pool. In this case, that’s an estimated $263.3 million.

The annuity option will get you the entire value of the jackpot broken down into small payments over 30 years. Each payment will be 5% larger than the last, in order to combat inflation.

Whichever option you choose, taxes will apply.

Even if you don’t hit it big, there are still prizes of considerable amounts of cash to be won by matching fewer of the numbers.

In Friday night’s drawing, one person won $2 million by matching five white balls. Normally, that combination yields $1 million, but that person purchased the optional Megaplier.

Twenty people won at least $10,000 by matching four white balls and the Mega Ball.

Nobody has won the grand prize since Hira Singh took home $50 million in the March 12 drawing.

If nobody wins the jackpot Tuesday, it will climb even higher, likely surpassing January’s jackpot for the largest of 2019.

Drawings will be held every Tuesday and Friday until a jackpot winner is determined. When that finally happens, the grand prize will reset at $40 million.

