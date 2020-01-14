Mel's Kitchen has all you need to stay on your diet!

A local business is helping you start your new year’s diet by offering healthy alternatives.

Many often times people tend to give up on eating healthy because they say they do not have time to cook a healthy meal.

Mel’s Kitchen is an on-the-go healthy foods store that provides a plethora of already made meals and food options.

Whether you are looking to cut back on calories, go vegetarian or vegan, Mel’s kitchen is your place to pick up breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

For more information on the meals they provide, you can call (956) 441-0161 or stop by their business located at 116 McPherson Road.