Members of congress from across Texas will be sending a letter to Governor Greg Abbott about their suggestions to help landowners in the state.

In it, they site businesses having to tighten their belts and make sacrifices, and how families have had to do the same to save money.



They suggest suspending any raises, interest and penalties on Texas property taxes for the current taxable year.



Among the congressmen and women involved in the letter was Representative Henry Cuellar.