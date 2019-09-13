Memorial Middle School students take part in STEM related activites

Memorial Middle School students had the chance to explore their interests in STEM related activities.

Through the GEAR UP program, eighth graders engaged in activities such launching rockets a building drones on “Reybotics” STEM Activity day.

This program is a partnership with TAMIU and 19 other school districts to motivate and inspire students to continue to pursue their education after high school.

According to GEAR facilitator Leslie Casarez, a robotics class is offered at the school so these activities align with the school’s curriculum.