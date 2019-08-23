Memphis man wanted for murder caught in Mexico

A man from Memphis, Tennessee on the run from the law is caught in Monterrey, Mexico.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened on August 21st when officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge were contacted by Mexican authorities.

Officials in Monterrey stated that they had arrested a United States Citizen who was believed to be wanted for first degree murder and robbery.

Record checks revealed the man’s identity as 26-year-old Christian Edward Hall.

Hall was turned over to U.S. Marshals and transported to the Webb County Jail.

The arrest was the result of a joint collaboration with the Mexican Government, U.S. Marshals, and local law enforcement.