Men accused of stealing power drills

A couple of men are arrested for allegedly stealing power tools from a local hardware store.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Jonathan Salinas and 23-year-old Guillermo Tijerina III in the case.

The incident unfolded on November 19th when officers were called out to Dr. Ikes for a theft report.

When officers arrived a store employee told authorities that Salinas and Tijerina went to the power tool aisile, stole two Dewalt drills and left the store without paying.

After a though investigation, authorities were able to identify Salinas and Tijerina as the prime suspects.