Men arrested for double armed robbery

The Laredo Police Department has just arrested two men who were wanted for an armed robbery of an 8 liner business.

Ernesto Ruben Valdez Cruz, 19, and Daniel Sanchez Baez, 38, were taken to Webb County jail today for an incident that occurred September 10th where both men entered the business armed with handguns and stole $2,300 and several personal items from customers.

The case was assigned to Laredo Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives who were then led to a home at the 200 block of Coronado Avenue where they found the suspects’ vehicle.

Detectives searched the home and seized four guns and several other items, including the vehicle described in the robbery.

Cruz and Baez will be charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery F/1 charges each.