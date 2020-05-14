Men more at risk for contracting COVID-19

According to the Laredo Health Authority being a man could be a risk factor for COVID-19.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Dr. Victor Trevino spoke about a study out of Johns Hopkins University that says genetics may play a role in the coronavirus.

Studies out of New York, the city with the largest outbreaks show that men are more likely to be hospitalized and twice as likely to die from the virus.

New research reveals that women's bodies are better at fighting off infections because of their hormones and two x chromosomes.

Trevino says when it comes to fighting off the virus, women have more protection from the virus than men.

Vulnerable traits include being older and having certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease, and hypertension.