Men wanted for thefts arrested by Laredo Police

A couple of alleged sticky bandits who were wanted in connection to multiple thefts around town are caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 46-year-old Pedro Cisneros Jr. and 47-year-old Roberto Estevis in the case.

The thefts reportedly started on September 3rd when officers were called out to the 1700 block of Denmark where a victim stated that he left his golf clubs out in his front yard and when he came back they were stolen.

Another similar incident was reported on September 5th when officers were called out to a home at the 700 block of Hawthorne where a resident stated their toolset was stolen.

When the homeowner checked his home surveillance video, he saw a bald man flee the scene.

The duo then hit up another home at the 3300 block of Lomas Del Sur where they allegedly burgled a shed and stole a Craftsman car jack valued at $150.

With the help of home surveillance footage, Laredo Police were able to identify Cisneros and Estevis as the culprits.

Authorities also say that Cisneros allegedly tried to pawn some of the items.

Both were arrested and charged with theft of property and burglary.