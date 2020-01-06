Menudo Bowls celebrates 25th anniversary with an update

Crime Stoppers has unveiled their newest logo for a beloved tradition they hold every year.

It's the 25th anniversary of the Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl and to go along with that milestone comes a new, more modern design for their logo.

The 25th annual Menudo Bowl is on Saturday, January 18th over at the Life Downs Fairgrounds off Highway 59.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the Menudo Bowl event, you're encouraged to visit the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.