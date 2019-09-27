Mercadito Fest returns just in time for fall

The Mercadito Fest returns for fall with a seasonal arts, design, and crafts event that will feature works by local artists and craftspeople.

Come enjoy some of the street-style foods and pastries while you listen to live music performances.

Bring your dogs for the dog costume contest that will be held at 7:30; the categories include most original, creative, and funniest costumes.

The event is free to the public and will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, at Lolita’s Bistro.

For more information please text 956-508-8108.