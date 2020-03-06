Mercardito Fest taking place this weekend!

Now that spring is in the air, a local business is inviting community members to enjoy the outdoors during its Mercardito Festival.

The Mercardito Festival is just one of many arts and crafts sales events that goes on in Laredo where local vendors and artists have a chance to showcase their items.

Artists and shoppers from all across the south Texas area will gather at the Bollios Café to sell some handmade crafts.

There will also be plenty of live bands and entertainment available for free.

The festival will be held on Sunday, March 8th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6950 McPherson Road.

The event is free and open to the public.