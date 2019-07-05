Mercardito Festival taking place this Weekend!

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, the Mercardito Festival will be taking place on Sunday.

The Mercardito Festival is just one of many arts and crafts sales events that goes on in Laredo where local vendors have a chance to showcase their items.

Artists and shoppers from all across the south Texas area will gather at the Bollios Café to purchase handmade crafts.

Attendees also stay for the entertainment from live bands as well as dance performances.

The festival will be held on Sunday, July 7th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 6950 McPherson Road.

The event is free and open to the public.