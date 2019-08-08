Mercy Clinic offering free sports physicals

With the start of the school year right around the corner, many students who are looking to get into sports might be required to take a physical.

If your child still hasn’t gotten his or her physical, a local organization is offering physicals free of charge; however, there is one small catch.

The Mercy Clinic along with the Driscoll Health Plan will be offering free physicals from expert practitioners.

During the event, students will be asked to listen in on a free 15 to 20-minute presentation on bullying, mental health suicide, and overall wellbeing.

The seminar will also go over some of the different sports drinks and eating healthy and parents can also take advantage of free health services as well.

The event will take place on August 10th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mercy Clinic located at 2500 Zacatecas Street.