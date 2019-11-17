Mercy Clinic provides health services during Harvest for Health event

Mercy Clinic put together its "Harvest for Health" event where they invited other health agencies to join them in helping the community have easier access to health screenings.

For several years, Mercy has organized events during the month of November.

Sister Rosemary Welsh, the director of outreach services with Mercy Clinic, says they are all about providing information for your health.

Loteria was being played, but with the information provided on various areas of your health such as colon cancer or just info on taking care of your teeth.

Sister Welsh says attendees were able to learn while they were sitting and waiting in line.

Sports physicals were also offered for students, the cost was to sit through a presentation on healthy relationships.

Organizers are hoping to host a similar event in the spring.