Metallica to release children's book

The band Metallica is putting a whole new spin on "Enter Sandman."

The heavy metal band is releasing a children's book titled "The A-B-C's of Metallica."

It will tell, in alphabetical rhymes, the history of one of the most popular heavy metal bands of all time.

The band unveiled the book's cover on its website and social media platforms.

Metallica says some of the proceeds will go to its nonprofit organization, which supports workforce education and hunger prevention.

If you're interested in sending your kids off to never-never land, the book comes out in November, but it's available for pre-order now.

Don't forget to say your prayers and sleep with one eye open!