Mexican National sentenced to prison for assaulting federal agent

A Mexican National will spend over five years in prison for assaulting a federal agent.

Back in April, Melecio Lopez-Hernandez, 39 pleaded guilty to attacking a federal agent with a flashlight.

The incident happened on February 7th after a Border Patrol agent encountered Lopez- Hernandez while he was patrolling the brush near Freer.

According to Border Patrol, the agent attempted to detain him, at which point Lopez-Hernandez grabbed the agent’s flashlight and assaulted him on his head.

The agent did sustain injuries from the impact.

Lopez-Hernandez was sentenced to 70 months in prison and is expected to face deportation proceedings following his sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Border Patrol.