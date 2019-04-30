Mexican State requesting help as migrant shelters continue to overflow

Our neighboring city across the Rio Grande says it has been experiencing an influx of migrants at their local shelters.

The director for the Migrant Service Institute of Tamaulipas, Jose Carmona says the Mexican State is requesting help from the Mexican Federal Government as the shelters in Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa and Matamoros continue to overflow.

On this side, we are still seeing the arrival of migrants such as a man from Honduras we will call Jose.

Jose says his wife didn’t want him to leave her and their two daughters behind.

Jose says he had to leave with his teenage son because his annual salary equivalent to $1,300 a year wasn’t enough to feed a family of five.

According to the City of Laredo the numbers of migrants have changed.

Laredo Fire Chief Steve Landin says we are starting to see a decrease in the number of migrants that are being dropped off.

Landin says he has to give credit to the nonprofits that had to deal with the surge the previous months.

Catholic Charities, the Holding Institute, and other organization have stepped up to help these families.

Catholic Charities Director Ben De La Garza says they are not seeing the over 200 numbers they were seeing back in February.

De la Garza says "Yes, there's a slight decrease. An average of seventy to eighty migrants that are being dropped off at the station. Those are the numbers that we've been working with lately."

He says another thing that has changed is the time at which the groups were dropped off in Laredo.

De la Garza says sometimes they would not sleep because they would drop them off late at night.

This is something that the nonprofits brought up to the City Council to put a stop to.

The city responded by contacting Homeland Security and asking for better coordination in the times the groups were dropped off.

They requested that they bring the migrants earlier during the day to have an opportunity to get a bus ticket and the things they need.

This gives migrants like Jose the chance to get to their destination faster.

Although Jose is aware there are those that don’t want him or his son in the U.S., he keeps his faith and says he is only here to work.

The Mexican State of Tamaulipas says the number of immigrants in Reynosa, Matamoros and Nuevo Laredo is approximately 3,800.