Mexican Consulate in Laredo informs workers about their rights

If you have a work permit in the United States or an employer, there is a week dedicated to labor rights in the U.S.

It's a collaboration between embassies and their consulates with U.S. Department of Labor to increase awareness and inform workers and employers about their rights and responsibilities under federal labor laws.

The seminars are held every year, and help people with informational workshops, educational sessions and other special events.

Consul of Protection Horacio Mungia Valencia says the Department of Labor in the United States has different agencies who provides support and legal advice to workers.

On Wednesday will be talking about sexual abuse in the workplace and then on Thursday, they will cover work visas.

The weeklong seminar will conclude on Friday with the topic of workplace security.

For more information on the seminars and their times, you can contact the Mexican Consulate in Laredo at 956-723-6369.