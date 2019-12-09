Mexican Consulate celebrates 140 years of service

Monday marks 140 years the Mexican Consulate was able to first open its doors downtown and start serving the Mexican public.

Several government officials came together to mark the special occasion to reveal a plaque. That special recognition describes the history of the consulate in Laredo.

Juan Carlos Mendoza, who is in charge of the consulate, explains the services they offer to Mexican citizens.

"When this consulate was established, the main purpose of this consulate was to protect the national Mexicans and we continue with this as our main mission,” said Mendoza. “We are responsible for many activities, documentation services, communitarian services, promotion of culture, promotion of trade, and to co-operation with the authorities of Dos Laredos."

The building the consulate is currently housed in has been in service since 1942, which is close to 80 years.