Mexican Consulate working with Holding Institute to educate migrants

The Holding Institute is trying to help migrants find better opportunities in Laredo.

In an effort to better educate migrants, the Mexican Consulate is working hand in hand with the Holding Institute to offer learning programs.

The Holding Institute has been offering this program to help passing migrants better their prospects in this country through education.

The Consul General of Mexico mentions one of the reasons they signed the agreement is a shared responsibility to better equip migrants so they can achieve the American Dream.

For more information on how to participate in the program, you can contact the Holding Institute at 718-2070.