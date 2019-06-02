Mexican National accused of faking birth certificate

A man from Nuevo Laredo may spend the next decade behind bars for claiming he was born in the United States.

Officials say 35-year-old Rigoberto Rivera allegedly used a birth certificate to get a passport back in 2008.

The document claimed he was born in Laredo in April of 1984.

When Rivera attempted to renew the passport, a closer look uncovered that he had actually been born in Mexico, with documents, fingerprints, and photographs showing he had not been born in the U.S.

Sentencing will be on a later date but he could face 10 years in prison and deportation.