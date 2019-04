A federal grand jury indicts a 23-year-old Mexican citizen for assaulting three Border Patrol agents.

The document states Luis Gustavo Ramirez-Saucedo allegedly struck the agents when they tried to detain him on March, 29th.

Ramirez-Saucedo was allegedly part of a group of 20 people trying to enter the country illegally.

The agents were treated for injuries at a medical facility.

If convicted for the attack, Ramirez-Saucedo could face up to 20 years in federal prison.