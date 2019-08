A Mexican National is indicted for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The incident happened on August 10th, when 23-year-old Jaime Cruz-Romero was allegedly stopped by law enforcement for disregarding a traffic signal.

Authorities say Romero did not have an ID on him and when they searched his vehicle they found 9 mm pistol and a magazine.

If convicted, Cruz-Romero could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine.