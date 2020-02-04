Mexican National pleads guilty to drug smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 34-year-old Mexican National pleads guilty to importing a large quantity of marijuana into the U.S.
The incident happened on November 30th when Juan Antonio Hernandez-Zapata attempted to enter into the United States in a commercial tractor-trailer at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.
Hernandez-Zapata was then referred to an x-ray examination after a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.
When officers searched the trailer, they found roughly 5,360 pounds of marijuana.
The drugs had an estimated street value of a million dollars.
Hernandez-Zapata faces up to life in federal prison and a possible 10 million dollar fine.