An officer out of Mexico is indicted by a federal grand jury in Laredo for his part in trying to smuggle hard drugs into the United States.

Forty-one-year-old Gabriel Garrido Isaias was originally charged last month.

A Laredo grand jury returned the two-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to import and importing methamphetamine in the U.S.

He is set for his arraignment on April 18th.