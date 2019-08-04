Mexican President demands protection of Mexicans in the U.S.

In the wake of the El Paso mass shooting, Mexico says it will take legal action to protect Mexican citizens and Americans of Mexican descent in the United States.

Mexico's president says six Mexican Nationals were killed and nine injured in Saturday's shooting at a Texas Walmart.

Mexico's foreign minister released a video statement on the shooting.

Marcelo Ebrard condemned the shooting calling it an "Act of barbarism."

He said Mexico’s priority is attending to the impacted families.

He added that at the direction of the Mexican president he plans "Prompt, expeditious and forceful legal actions" to demand the protection of Mexicans in the United States.