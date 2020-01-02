Mexican President addresses violence across the border

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took the time this morning to address the recent outbreak in violence being seen across the border.

He reassured the people that while the problem is indeed very real, it is still contained to only a few states when compared to the rest of the entire border.

"The homicides are concentrated, basically to 10 states. We're taking about 80% of the homicides."

Obrador goes on to say that in the remaining states hardly any violence is experienced.