Mexican President criticized for greeting El Chapo's mother

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was seen shaking hands over the weekend with the mother of one of the country's most famous drug lords.

Video shows López Obrador briefly speaking to María Consuelo Loera Pérez, the mother of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera, the famed former head of the Sinaloa Cartel now serving a life sentence in a U.S. federal prison.

The video lit up Mexican social media with criticism about his interaction but also that he shook her hand, violating the social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines that the president himself has promoted over the last few days.

He responded that he could not leave her hand extended and said he is not a robot.

Reports also state in the video you can hear Obrador telling her he received her letter--requesting his help in visiting her son in U.S. prison.

López Obrador said he would ask Mexico's secretariat of foreign affairs to speak with the U.S. Embassy regarding it.