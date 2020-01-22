Possible case of coronavirus in Tamaulipas

In our sister state of Tamaulipas, Mexican officials are observing a potential case of coronavirus.

According to state reports, a 57-year-old professor living in Reyonsa had returned from his home country of China when he fell ill.

The man immediately reported his situation to authorities and is now home under observation.

Our Nuevo Laredo reporter says health experts from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo spoke on the matter at a special meeting today.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador addressed the concern at a press conference.

"There have been two cases identified, one has been dismissed, the other is under observation. There's only two cases."

Mexican officials report the man's family has been contacted to see if any of them have symptoms of the virus. So far none of them have become ill.