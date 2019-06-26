Mexican authorities seize one million dollars hidden in car

Authorities in Mexico say they have arrested a couple who allegedly attempted to enter the country with more than $1 million dollars hidden in their car.

A Defense Ministry statement said the couple was trying to enter Nuevo Laredo in a car from Houston that had license plates from the state of Mexico.

Officials say the nationality of the suspects was not immediately known and a child was also traveling with the pair.

Authorities found two containers holding 29 packages with just over a million dollars after the car had passed through an x-ray scanner at the border checkpoint.