Mexican business owners protest Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

Several business owners across the border took to the streets to protest at an international bridge.

Due to the recent closure of several businesses in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, merchants with cardboard messages protested at Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge early Wednesday morning.

The merchants are asking the federal, state and municipal government to listen and support them to re-open their establishments.

The bridge was not completely closed on the Mexican side, one lane was left open for drivers.