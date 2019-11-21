Mexican citizen sentenced to prison for meth conspiracy scheme

A Mexican man has been ordered to federal prison for his role in importing approximately 32 kilograms of meth inside hidden compartments of a vehicle, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Raul Edrey Manrique Bernal, age 36, pled guilty August 8.

Thursday, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana handed Bernal a 51-month sentence to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that described Bernal’s involvement in the conspiracy.

She noted Bernal was educated and had a career in Mexico, adding that his involvement in drug trafficking was pure madness. The court commented that the desire for easy money caused him to make a bad decision.

On April 15, Bernal attempted to enter into the United States via the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge #1 port of entry, at which time a K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics emitting from the vehicle. Authorities conducted a search and located 63 bundles discreetly hidden in aftermarket compartments in both rear quarter panels and in the bumper. The substance later tested positive for meth with a total weight of 32 kilograms.

The street value of the drugs is approximately $160,000.

Bernal has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.