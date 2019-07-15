Mexican government prepared to help ICE deportees

The Mexican government says it is bracing for as many as 1,800 Mexican deportees from the United States as a result of the raids.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard

Mexico's foreign minister told media in Mexico City on Sunday that his country is ready to help any Mexican Nationals deported under the crackdown.

The president confirmed on Friday that the plan was intended to discourage a surge of Central American migrants.

The raids come amid rising anger about the administration's treatment and detention of immigrant families on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard says the Mexicans who are going to be deported are going to find opportunities a job in Mexico and receive support from the Mexican government.

He says they are expecting roughly 1,800 people but they are ready to receive them and offer support.

Mexican authorities said on Sunday that they have lawyers ready to help anyone impacted by immigration arrests.