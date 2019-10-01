Mexican national arrested for 25 kilogram meth conspiracy

A resident of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, has been ordered to prison for conspiracy with intent to distribute meth, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Fernando Garcia-Leal, age 29, pled guilty July 3rd and U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo has imposed a 72-month term of imprisonment for him today.

Not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings following the sentence. The court further ordered he not return to the U.S. illegally.

On March 23, Garcia-Leal applied for entry into the United States at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo driving a gray 2007 Jeep Commander. At inspection, an x-ray of the vehicle revealed anomalies within all four tires. A K-9 also alerted officials to possible narcotics.

Authorities ultimately found a total of 34 packages wrapped in black tape. All tested positive for meth and weighed approximately 25.46 kilograms.

Garcia-Leal initially denied knowledge of the narcotics, claiming he had purchased the vehicle approximately three weeks prior and was traveling to Houston to have maintenance work performed on it. He further added that he had purchased the vehicle from his wife’s relative who was in a drug cartel. He thought it might contain drugs, but was afraid to ask.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Bukiewicz is prosecuting the case.